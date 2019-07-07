PM summons cabinet meeting ahead of his US visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet ahead of his visit to the United States, it emerged Sunday.

The meeting would be held on Tuesday, according to a copy of its six-point agenda issued by the Cabinet Division.

The prime minister would take members of the cabinet into confidence on his forthcoming visit to the US.

Khan is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on July 22 to “refresh” the bilateral relationship, Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said earlier this week.

Related link: Imran Khan to meet Trump on July 22, confirms FO

The relations between the two countries hit a roadblock after Trump became the president in 2017. However, they started improving after the US began discussing peace with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The federal cabinet would review the matter of foreign trips and treatment of heads of the state and parliamentarians since 2008. It would also contemplate the on-arrival visa facility for Qatari citizens.

Apart from these, restructuring of the Federal Investigation Agency would also be on the agenda of the meeting.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.