HOME > Government

PM Khan’s ambitious housing scheme launched in Islamabad

47 mins ago
 

Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone for the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Islamabad’s Zone 4 on Thursday. 

This is a part of the government’s ambitious scheme to build five million houses across the country.

“The government is working with the private sector on the project,” said the premier while addressing the groundbreaking ceremony. “We don’t have the money to make five million houses but we have land where such houses can be built.”

He remarked that more than 18,500 houses will be built in Islamabad’s Zone 4 under the scheme. “The government will hold balloting for at least 10,000 houses.” These houses will be given to those can’t afford one. “We want the poorest of people to have houses too.”

So many people continue to live in informal settlements. They don’t own the land, they have no water, electricity or a proper sewerage system. They continue to live in filthy conditions, the PM remarked.

In Karachi, around 30% to 40% of the people live in informal settlements. “We will build houses for those people too.”

The premier remarked that 0.2% of the people will be able to take loans for building houses too.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
