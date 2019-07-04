‘PM Khan to meet Afghan Taliban leader soon’

Naeemul Haq, the special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on political affairs, has said that the premier will soon meet the Taliban leader in an attempt to push forward the Afghan peace process.

“Imran Khan will meet the Taliban leader soon for the peaceful resolution of the Afghan crisis,” Radio Pakistan quoted Haq as saying.

According to the report, the Afghan government has also given its consent for a meeting between PM Khan and the Taliban leader.

The PM’s assistant said that the recent visit of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani helped the two countries build confidence. It was President Ghani’s third visit to Pakistan.

It came days after Pakistan hosted Afghan leaders in Bhurban to discuss ways to end the ongoing war in Afghanistan.

