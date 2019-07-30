Tuesday, July 30, 2019  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
PM Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting

2 hours ago
 

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet today (Tuesday) to discuss a nine-point agenda.

The meeting will discuss matters related to the establishment of a commission for the rights of children, amending the Rules of Business Act, 1973 and a summary for the appointment of PASSCO’s managing director.

A summary for the appointment of CEO of power development board will be presented too.

In its meeting last week, the federal cabinet had allowed Pakistanis holding dual nationality to take part in elections.

