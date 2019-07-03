PM Khan says inaugurating new trains makes him happy

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Sir Syed Express in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The train will run from Rawalpindi to Karachi via Faisalabad, Khanewal, and Hyderabad. It will have facilities such as in-house television, Wifi, cabin service, and a restaurant.

“Inaugurating new trains makes me really happy,” he said while addressing the ceremony. PM Khan hailed the efforts being made by Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed and his team for improving the department. “It is the easiest and the best way to transport cargo and it is cheap too.” All developed countries focus on improving their railway network, he added.

He announced that the department has given 1,000 khokas to the PM’s Ehsaas programme, which aims to alleviate poverty. The khokas will be given to some people so that they can earn. “It will help generate jobs for the unemployed.”

Imran Khan blamed corruption for the majority of the problems in Pakistan. “PIA, Railways and power utilities all had deficits because of corruption,” he said.

Look at the houses and the wealth of Zardari and Sharif families, the PM remarked. “They looted the people of the country,” he said. If the two families bring back half of the looted wealth in the country, the rupee will go up and the dollar will come down, he added.

The opposition members have been making noise about being targeted in revenge investigations. “Let me remind them that 32 FIRs were registered and two petitions filed in the Supreme Court against me after I started pursuing the Panama Papers case.” They started cases against me, I did not file any case against anyone. “I didn’t run away to London, I appeared before courts in different cases. The Supreme Court ruled that I am sadiq and amin,” he said.

He once again said that there will be no NRO for anyone.

The people who have been jailed in corruption cases want air conditioners and all other facilities in their prisons. “People are punished in order to deter them from crime, but here look at the example that we are setting.”

Naya Pakistan will be one where the law will be the same for everyone and all dacoits will be treated the same, he remarked. “We have to improve the lives of everyone and not just a small portion of the people.”

