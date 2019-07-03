Wednesday, July 3, 2019  | 29 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Government

PM Khan says inaugurating new trains makes him happy

2 mins ago
 

Photo: Online

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Sir Syed Express in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. 

The train will run from Rawalpindi to Karachi via Faisalabad, Khanewal, and Hyderabad. It will have facilities such as in-house television, Wifi, cabin service, and a restaurant.

“Inaugurating new trains makes me really happy,” he said while addressing the ceremony. PM Khan hailed the efforts being made by Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed and his team for improving the department. “It is the easiest and the best way to transport cargo and it is cheap too.” All developed countries focus on improving their railway network, he added.

He announced that the department has given 1,000 khokas to the PM’s Ehsaas programme, which aims to alleviate poverty. The khokas will be given to some people so that they can earn. “It will help generate jobs for the unemployed.”

Imran Khan blamed corruption for the majority of the problems in Pakistan. “PIA, Railways and power utilities all had deficits because of corruption,” he said.

Look at the houses and the wealth of Zardari and Sharif families, the PM remarked. “They looted the people of the country,” he said. If the two families bring back half of the looted wealth in the country, the rupee will go up and the dollar will come down, he added.

The opposition members have been making noise about being targeted in revenge investigations. “Let me remind them that 32 FIRs were registered and two petitions filed in the Supreme Court against me after I started pursuing the Panama Papers case.” They started cases against me, I did not file any case against anyone. “I didn’t run away to London, I appeared before courts in different cases. The Supreme Court ruled that I am sadiq and amin,” he said.

He once again said that there will be no NRO for anyone.

The people who have been jailed in corruption cases want air conditioners and all other facilities in their prisons. “People are punished in order to deter them from crime, but here look at the example that we are setting.”

Naya Pakistan will be one where the law will be the same for everyone and all dacoits will be treated the same, he remarked. “We have to improve the lives of everyone and not just a small portion of the people.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
PM Khan sheikh rasheed Sir Syed Express
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
PM Khan, Sir Syed Express, trains, Sheikh Rasheed,
 
MOST READ
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
Second solar eclipse of 2019 to begin July 2
Second solar eclipse of 2019 to begin July 2
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
96 tourists rescued after cable cars derail in Murree
96 tourists rescued after cable cars derail in Murree
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.