PM invites overseas businessmen to explore opportunities in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan invited on Sunday overseas businessmen and investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan, given the country’s geostrategic location and connectivity to the broader region.

The prime minister was speaking to a group of prospective investors led by Javaid Anwar, a leading Pakistani-American businessman, at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC, the Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Khan is in the United States on an official three-day trip. He had been invited to Washington DC by US President Donald Trump. During his trip, he will address the Pakistani community and meet President Trump as well as the IMF and World Bank chiefs.

On the occasion, PM Khan highlighted the policy framework and conducive environment for promotion of foreign investment in Pakistan. He informed the delegates about the efforts being undertaken for improving ease of doing business, promotion of industrial sector and socio-economic development of the country.

The delegates appreciated improved security environment in Pakistan and identified the areas of interest with regard to investment in key sectors, including energy and tourism.

Anwar, who is a member of the US Democratic Party, has played a leading role in the formation of Pakistan Congress Foundation caucus.

Former Pakistan Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram and renowned businessman Shahal Khan also called on the prime minister in Washington on Sunday. They discussed issues relating to trade and investment in Pakistan.

The meeting also had federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Advisor on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in presence.

Tahir Javed, a Texas-based Pakistani businessman and high-ranking member of the Democratic Party, also called on PM at the embassy on Sunday.

