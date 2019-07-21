Sunday, July 21, 2019  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

PM invites overseas businessmen to explore opportunities in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 

Photo: PID

Prime Minister Imran Khan invited on Sunday overseas businessmen and investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan, given the country’s geostrategic location and connectivity to the broader region.

The prime minister was speaking to a group of prospective investors led by Javaid Anwar, a leading Pakistani-American businessman, at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC, the Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Khan is in the United States on an official three-day trip. He had been invited to Washington DC by US President Donald Trump. During his trip, he will address the Pakistani community and meet President Trump as well as the IMF and World Bank chiefs.

On the occasion, PM Khan highlighted the policy framework and conducive environment for promotion of foreign investment in Pakistan. He informed the delegates about the efforts being undertaken for improving ease of doing business, promotion of industrial sector and socio-economic development of the country.

Related: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s US visit in pictures

The delegates appreciated improved security environment in Pakistan and identified the areas of interest with regard to investment in key sectors, including energy and tourism.

Anwar, who is a member of the US Democratic Party, has played a leading role in the formation of Pakistan Congress Foundation caucus.

Former Pakistan Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram and renowned businessman Shahal Khan also called on the prime minister in Washington on Sunday. They discussed issues relating to trade and investment in Pakistan.

The meeting also had federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Advisor on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in presence.

Tahir Javed, a Texas-based Pakistani businessman and high-ranking member of the Democratic Party, also called on PM at the embassy on Sunday.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
overseas businessmen PM US
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
PM, overseas businessmen, US, investment,
 
MOST READ
Karachi traders fearful after 'mysterious creature' sighted in Shershah
Karachi traders fearful after ‘mysterious creature’ sighted in Shershah
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Balloting for Karachi’s Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.