PM Imran Khan meets acting IMF head, discusses reform programme

David Lipton, the acting managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) met Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed a wide range of economic issues.

“I was pleased to meet Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan today in Washington, DC. We discussed recent economic developments and the implementation of the authority’s economic reform programme supported by the IMF, “ Lipton said in a statement issued by the IMF.

Their programme aims to stabilize the economy, strengthen institutions, and thereby put Pakistan on a path of sustainable and balanced growth, he added.

“I highlighted the need to mobilize domestic tax revenue now and on into the future to provide reliably for needed social and development spending, while placing debt on a firm downward trend,” he added.

The IMF, together with other international partners, is working closely with the government of Pakistan to support the implementation of the authorities’ economic development programme, the statement concluded.

Pakistan and IMF recently signed a $6 billion loan programme under which Pakistan has to implement range of economic reforms for next three years. These include raising the tariffs of electricity and gas and increasing taxes.

The prime minister is Washington DC for a three-day official trip on the invitation of US President Donald Trump, whom he will be meeting on July 22.

PM Khan also met World Bank President David Malpass at the Pakistani Embassy.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.