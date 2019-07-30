PM Imran Khan heads to Lahore for one-day visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Lahore on a day-long visit today (Thursday).

PM Khan will hold a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister House. Buzdar will be briefing PM Khan on the Punjab government’s performance.

The premier will also be meeting the representatives of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and review progress on the steps taken for the promotion of industry in the province.

