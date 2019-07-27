PM Imran Khan, Erdogan vow to strengthen bilateral ties

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have vowed to strengthen bilateral collaboration between the two countries.

During a telephone call on Friday, the leaders also discussed bilateral ties and developments in the region.

They also expressed satisfaction over the strong bonds of brotherhood and close cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders reviewed progress made in a number of areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly since the prime minister’s visit to Turkey in January. They also noted that bilateral collaboration in diverse fields would be strengthened during the next meeting of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Islamabad later this year.

Prime Minister Khan said that the government and people of Pakistan are looking forward to President Erdogan’s visit. He also apprised him of Pakistan’s support for the international efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

