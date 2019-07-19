Planning to bring middle class into tax net: FBR chief

Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Shabbar Zaidi said on Friday that measures were being taken by the revenue authority to bring the country’s middle class into the tax net, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking to media in Islamabad, Zaidi said it was his responsibility to improve the tax base. He said that ‘Hawala’ and ‘Hundi‘ practices had inflicted huge losses on the country’s economy.

Replying to a question, the FBR chief said the government would desist from taking any decision which would be counterproductive for the textile industry.

He said a few elements were misinforming the masses on sales tax zero-rating, Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) issue and imposition of tax on edibles.

Zaidi told reporters the FBR was engaged in negotiations with the business community to resolve their genuine issues.

He also categorically rejected rumors of his replacement as FBR chief.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.