Friday, July 19, 2019  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Government

Planning to bring middle class into tax net: FBR chief

48 mins ago
 

 

Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Shabbar Zaidi said on Friday that measures were being taken by the revenue authority to bring the country’s middle class into the tax net, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking to media in Islamabad, Zaidi said it was his responsibility to improve the tax base. He said that ‘Hawala’ and ‘Hundi‘ practices had inflicted huge losses on the country’s economy.

Replying to a question, the FBR chief said the government would desist from taking any decision which would be counterproductive for the textile industry.

He said a few elements were misinforming the masses on sales tax zero-rating, Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) issue and imposition of tax on edibles.

Zaidi told reporters the FBR was engaged in negotiations with the business community to resolve their genuine issues.

He also categorically rejected rumors of his replacement as FBR chief.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
FBR chief middle class tax net
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad's Wadi Neelum
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad’s Wadi Neelum
Imran Khan announces new ordinance for easy financing of houses
Imran Khan announces new ordinance for easy financing of houses
Travelling from Sialkot to Lahore will now take 41 minutes
Travelling from Sialkot to Lahore will now take 41 minutes
Karachi gets new online taxi service
Karachi gets new online taxi service
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.