Saturday, July 20, 2019  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

PIA plane skids off runway during landing at Gilgit Airport

8 hours ago
 
No injuries were reported



A PIA flight, PK-605, skidded off the runway while landing at the Gilgit Airport Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported and, according to the PIA spokesperson, all 48 passengers aboard the flight are safe.

The flight arrived in Gilgit from Islamabad.

The PIA CEO ordered an investigation into the accident and lauded the professionalism of the pilot.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
gilgit pia
 
RELATED STORIES
 

4 Comments

  1. Avatar
    PakKhaki   July 20, 2019 12:46 pm/ Reply

    We are thankful to Allah that everyone is safe. May Allah keep everyone safe. Ameen

  2. Avatar
    Amjid khan   July 20, 2019 1:28 pm/ Reply

    I normally travel from UK to Islamabad with pia airlines the planes are dirty no air conditioning the staff never look happy . I think this service needs a lot of improvement.

  3. Avatar
    Raja Amer Khan   July 20, 2019 2:01 pm/ Reply

    Thank God.

  4. Avatar
    Ghazala Shah   July 20, 2019 2:20 pm/ Reply

    Looks like landing equipment of the plane was faulty. From public, one will ever hear about the findings of investigation reports

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
PIA, flight, skids off runway, slips, plane, Gilgit, Gilgit aiport, PIA airplane
 
MOST READ
Karachi traders fearful after 'mysterious creature' sighted in Shershah
Karachi traders fearful after ‘mysterious creature’ sighted in Shershah
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad's Wadi Neelum
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad’s Wadi Neelum
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Balloting for Karachi’s Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Imran Khan announces new ordinance for easy financing of houses
Imran Khan announces new ordinance for easy financing of houses
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.