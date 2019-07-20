PIA plane skids off runway during landing at Gilgit Airport

We are thankful to Allah that everyone is safe. May Allah keep everyone safe. Ameen
I normally travel from UK to Islamabad with pia airlines the planes are dirty no air conditioning the staff never look happy . I think this service needs a lot of improvement.
Thank God.
Looks like landing equipment of the plane was faulty. From public, one will ever hear about the findings of investigation reports
