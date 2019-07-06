PIA closes its booking office in Larkana 

The Pakistani International Airline shut its booking office in Larkana on Saturday a few days after it suspended flight operations to the city.

Twenty-five employees, including the commercial manager, have been ordered to report to the head office in Karachi

The airline employees have been given until Monday to shift the equipment too.

The booking office used to make Rs4.5 million every month.

PIA has also suspended flight operations to Mohen Jo Daro till December.

On February 12, the government approved another bailout package worth Rs5.6 billion for the national airline. The decision was approved by the Economic Coordination Committee.

During the meeting, the civil aviation officials briefed the meeting about the operational and financial situation of the national flag carrier. They demanded Rs15 billion for bringing PIA out of its financial crisis. PIA has failed to pay outstanding dues of Rs17.3 billion to Pakistan State Oil because of the financial crunch.

The ECC after reviewing the whole situation approved Rs5.6 billion additional guarantee for PIA. The funds will be utilised for the maintenance of engines and acquisition of spare parts.

Last year, a report was presented in the Supreme Court, in which it was disclosed that the PIA’s accumulated losses have surged to Rs 356 billion, while overall liabilities are Rs406 billion against the assets of only Rs111 billion.

