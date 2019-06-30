Sunday, June 30, 2019  | 26 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Money

Petroleum prices to remain unchanged for July

July 1, 2019
 

 

The federal government has decided not to maintain the prices of petroleum products for the month of July 2019.

The existing prices of June 2019 will remain unchanged for the next month, read a press statement issued by the Ministry of Finance on Sunday.

The decision was meant to provide relief to the consumers, it added.

Last month, the government had hiked the price of petrol by Rs4.26, taking it to Rs112.68 per litre. The price of high-speed diesel was increased to Rs126.82.

Also, the prices of light diesel and kerosene oil were increased to Rs88.62 and Rs98.46 per litre, respectively.

 



 
petroleum products prices
 
