Petition against Maryam’s PML-N appointment is baseless, says party

The petition challenging Maryam Nawaz’s PML-N appointment is baseless, said the party in its reply in the case.

The PML-N submitted its reply to the Election Commission on Thursday.

On May 4, Maryam, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was appointed vice-president of the PML-N along with 15 other leaders.

PTI MNAs Maleeka Bukhari, Farrukh Habib, and Javeria Zafar challenged the appointment in the ECP and said that the PML-N leader has been convicting of hiding her assets. Maryam was sentenced to jail after an accountability court found her guilty in the Avenfield properties case.

On September 19, 2018 the Islamabad High Court had suspended her sentence and she was released from prison.

The PML-N said that appointments made within the party are its internal matter. They asked for the electoral body to dismiss the case and impose a heavy fine on Bukhari and the other PTI leaders.

The party lawyers said that they haven’t been provided with a copy of Bukhari’s reply in the case. The court said that an order should be issued to them and adjourned the hearing till August 1.

Barrister Zafarullah, who is defending Maryam in the case, said that Pakistan’s Constitution does not have any clause on the basis of which Maryam can’t serve as the vice-president of the PML-N. “If they [PTI leaders] come to the next hearing and don’t try to run away, then we will try to get them fined,” he told the media.

Maryam submitted her reply in the case on June 25. “[The] petition has been filed with the malafide and ulterior motives,” she said in the reply. “The material and substantial facts and legal provisions have been deliberately suppressed and misstated and thereby the petitioner has approached [the ECP] with unclean hands.”

