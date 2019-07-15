Peshawar tandoor owners sell small rotis for big prices

Roti prices in Peshawar increased from Rs10 to Rs15 on Friday after a shutter down strike was called by tandoor owners or naanbais.

The naanbais agreed that along with the price of the roti, they would increase the weight from 150g to 190g. However, most tandoor owners are selling the rotis at the new price but not at the decided weight.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the discrepancy after he received complaints. He ordered the district administration to take action against tandoor owners selling rotis weighing less than 190g.

After the Naanbai Association’s successful negotiations with the district administration over roti prices, tandoors in the city reopened on Saturday.

The agreement came during a meeting between officials of the administration and representatives of the Naanbai Association.

They called for a shutter down strike and demanded an increase in roti price citing hikes in flour, electricity and gas rates.

They said that the roti weight and price had been increased and demanded they be allowed to sell 190g rotis for Rs15.

A man in Peshawar approached on Saturday the Peshawar High Court against the increase in roti prices. The complainant said in his application that the price review committee was not taken into confidence before increasing the roti price. The tandoor owners and district administration were made respondents in the application.

On June 12, the Lahore Nanbai Association also demanded an increase in the price of naan and roti after the imposition of the GST. Tandoor owners in Lahore have demanded that a flat rate of Rs20 be fixed for naan and Rs15 for roti. The new prices will come into effect from Monday.

