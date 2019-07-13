Saturday, July 13, 2019  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Peshawar roti prices increase to Rs15 after tandoor owners’ strike

1 hour ago
 

The Peshawar district administration agreed on Friday to increase roti prices from Rs10 to Rs15 after a shutter down strike was called by tandoor owners or naanbais.

However, the strike was called off after the Naanbai Association’s successful negotiations with the district administration over roti prices and the tandoors opened from today (Saturday).

The agreement came during a meeting between officials of the administration and representatives of the Naanbai Association.

Related: Lahore tandoor owners want to sell naan for Rs20

They called for a shutter down strike and demanded an increase in roti price citing hikes in flour, electricity and gas rates.

They said that the roti weight and price had been increased. They demanded they be allowed to sell 190g rotis for Rs15.

On June 12, the Lahore Nanbai Association also demanded an increase in the price of naan and roti after the imposition of the GST. Tandoor owners in Lahore have demanded that a flat rate of Rs20 be fixed for naan and Rs15 for roti. The new prices will come into effect from Monday.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
