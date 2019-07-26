Friday, July 26, 2019  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Human Rights

Peshawar man arrested after picture of chained son goes viral

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Twitter/DrNauman

A man, identified as Sardar Khan, was arrested by the police on Thursday after a picture of his chained son made rounds on social media.

Khan owned a chai shop at the Nasir Pur fruit market in Peshawar and forced his son to work for him. He said he kept the child chained because he was “naughty” and always causing trouble.

SHO Taimoor Khan of the Chamkani police station made the arrest after people on Twitter asked Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari and Peshawar Mayor Muhammad Asim Khan to take action.

The son’s father said he was tired of the child’s mischievousness and that the neighbours were always complaining about his behavior. He started bringing the child to work and locked him as soon as they went home in the evening. He started to tie him up with a chain 12 days ago.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
child abuse Peshawar
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
child, human rights, son, chained, Peshawar, Chamkani, child labour, child abuse,
 
MOST READ
Karachi traders fearful after 'mysterious creature' sighted in Shershah
Karachi traders fearful after ‘mysterious creature’ sighted in Shershah
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Balloting for Karachi’s Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.