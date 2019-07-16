Peshawar High Court dismisses two judges over corruption

The Peshawar High Court dismissed on Tuesday two lower court judges over corruption and misuse of powers.

According to a PHC statement, complaints were received against Civil Judge Tayyab Ali and Additional Sessions Judge Nasir Kamal.

The high court constituted an inquiry committee to look into the complaints. During its investigation, the committee found the two judges guilty and submitted its report to the high court.

The inquiry committee recommended dismissal of the two judges.

The PHC, taking action in light of the inquiry committee’s report, dismissed the two judges from service.