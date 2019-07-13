Peshawar court approached against increase in roti price

A man in Peshawar approached on Saturday the high court against an increase in the price of roti in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Peshawar district administration agreed on Friday to increase roti prices from Rs10 to Rs15 after a shutter down strike was called by tandoor owners or naanbais.

They called for a shutter down strike and demanded an increase in roti prices, citing hikes in flour, electricity and gas rates.

They said that the roti weight and price had been increased. They demanded they be allowed to sell 190g rotis for Rs15.

The complainant said in his application that the price review committee was not taken into confidence before increasing the roti price.

The tandoor owners and district administration were made the respondents in the application.

