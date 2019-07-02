Tuesday, July 2, 2019  | 28 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Environment

Pepsi plans to sell water in cans

35 mins ago
 

Photo: Pepsi

There’s nothing better on a hot summer day than cracking open a cold, crisp can of … Aquafina?

PepsiCo, which is facing an industry-wide backlash against plastic, will experiment with putting its Aquafina water in cans.

The beverage giant will begin selling the cans next year, offering them to partners such as stadiums and restaurants, PepsiCo said last week. The company also will try out the repackaged product at some retail stores.

PepsiCo said the changes will all go into effect in 2020. The company predicts the move will eliminate more than 8,000 metric tons of new plastic and about 11,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

Aluminum cans generally contain more reused material than plastic bottles, and consumers are more likely to recycle them. They’re also less likely to float away in the ocean.

PepsiCo said it plans to make all of its packaging recyclable, compostable or biodegradable and use 25% recycled plastic in its all of its packaging by 2025.

Tell us what you think:

