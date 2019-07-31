Wednesday, July 31, 2019  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

People stuck on Karachi’s Korangi Crossing for three hours

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Harib Khan/Facebook

Karachi’s Korangi Crossing and KPT flyover became a traffic nightmare for many people Wednesday morning. Many people were stuck in traffic for at least three hours. 

People who use the route have been advised to find an alternate way.

Related: Karachi rain death toll rises to 18 in two days

The traffic mess has occurred because the Korangi Road and EBM Causeway have been closed for traffic after they were flooded following heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on Monday and Tuesday. The Malir River overflowed and the roads were closed for traffic. Many people were stuck on the roads following flooding and had to be rescued.

One person said that it took him one-and-a-half hours to travel from Defence View to DHA Phase II. “Traffic was completely jam-packed,” he said.

Another woman said that it took her three hours to reach her office using that route.

Related: Hub Dam has enough water to supply Karachi till 2020

“The road is completely packed,” said another person. The situation has been made worse by people driving on the wrong side, he added.

Police, Rangers and traffic police are trying to control the traffic.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi korangi traffic
 
