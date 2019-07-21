Sunday, July 21, 2019  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Government

People rejected anti-army narrative in KP merged districts’ elections: Awan

2 hours ago
 

Special Assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that the people rejected the anti-army narrative by participating in the first-ever provincial assembly elections held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s merged tribal districts.

The PM’s aide said so while speaking at a press conference in Sialkot. She termed the win of independent candidates in the elections as a “victory” of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Awan said the successful independent candidates were part of the PTI. “The majority of independent candidates would return home after succeeding in the polls.”

Related: Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections

People in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s newly merged districts cast their votes on Saturday to elect provincial representatives for the first time in history.

Independents swept the elections winning seven seats, according to unofficial results. The PTI won five, JUI-F two and JI and ANP won one each.

There were a total of 16 seats being contested in seven districts. Of the 285 candidates standing for the election, 202 were independents.

There are over 2.8 million registered voters in all the merged tribal districts, of which 1.13 million are women.

