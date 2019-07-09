PEMRA told to discourage ‘narrative of convicted persons’ on media

The federal cabinet directed on Tuesday the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory authority to “discourage use of media for promotion of convicted persons’ narrative”.

Shafqat Mehmood, the federal education minister, told journalists that the use of media to protect personal interest or to pressure state institutions is never allowed in any democracy.

An interview of former president Asif Ali Zardari was stopped abruptly on Geo News last month. The opposition parties claimed that the government is trying to silence its voice.

However, the government said Zardari was released on production orders to attend a National Assembly session and he couldn’t give interviews.

Social media users have claimed that they received official notices from Twitter for violating Pakistani laws.

Pemra had issued notices to 21 news channels on Saturday for airing an “unedited” live press conference of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.

During an explosive press conference, Maryam had claimed that the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence and had admitted that. According to her, Judge Malik called PML-N leader Nasir Butt to his house himself to clear his conscience and she showed a video clip from their meeting.

PM Khan’s US visit

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will stay at the residence of the Pakistani ambassador in Washington to save money.

PM Khan is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on July 22 to “refresh” the bilateral relationship of the two countries, Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said earlier this week.

The relations between the two countries hit a roadblock after Trump became the president in 2017. However, they started improving after the US began discussing peace with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Nawaz Sharif spent Rs1.84b on foreign visits

Commenting on foreign visits made by former heads of state, Mehmood said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif spent 262 days out of the country during PML-N’s tenure. He spent Rs1.84 billion on his foreign visits, he added.

Nawaz Sharif visited Saudi Arabia 17 times and spent Rs120 million, he added.

