HOME > Government

PDMA warns of urban flooding in several Punjab cities

1 hour ago
 

A flooded street after heavy rains in Lahore. AFP FILE

The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority issued on Wednesday a flood warning for several cities, including Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Gujranwala.

The flood warning from Punjab PDMA came after the Pakistan Meteorological Department issued an alert pertaining to the flow of water in different rivers.

The flow of water in rivers increased following monsoon rains in Kashmir and upper parts of the country.

The PDMA said that medium- to high-level flows were expected in the Jhelum and Chenab rivers during the next 72 hours. It also alerted to medium-level flows in the River Indus.

The disaster management authority said that during this period, “urban flooding is also likely in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sargodha divisions.”

The PDMA directed all the relevant authorities to take necessary precautionary measures to prevent any loss of life or property..





 
 
 
 
 
 

 
