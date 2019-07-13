Saturday, July 13, 2019  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Money

Pay $5.8b damages to Tethyan Copper, international court tells Pakistan

2 hours ago
 

File photo: AFP

The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, a World Bank arbitration court, has ordered the Pakistani government to pay $5.8 billion in damages to Tethyan Copper, Reuters reported Saturday.

The company had approached the World Bank’s arbitration court in 2012 after the Balochistan government declined its lease request.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court had terminated the deal in 2013.

The mining company said that it had invested over $220 milion on Reko Diq.

The company is still “willing to strike a deal with Pakistan,” Tethyan board chair William Hayes said in a statement. But added that “it would continue protecting its commercial and legal interests until the dispute was over.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Pakistan Reko Diq world bank
 
