>
Local
Passenger train’s engine, two bogies derail near Hyderabad
Pawan Kumar
2 hours ago
No casualties have been reported
Two bogies and the engine of the Bahauddin Zakaria Express derailed Tuesday morning at the Kotri station near Hyderabad.
No casualties have been reported.
Other passenger trains had to be stopped because of the accident. Some trains were delayed too. The railway authorities are currently working to restore the train traffic.
According to the authorities, the passenger train was travelling from Karachi to Multan.
TOPICS:
hyderabad
train accident
