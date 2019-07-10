Parts of Karachi to face water shortage tomorrow

Various in Karachi are expected to face a water shortage tomorrow (Thursday) as power supply to the Gharo pumping station will be suspended from 9am to 4pm.

According to the KWSB, power supply will remain suspended due to maintenance work by K-Electric.

Malir, Bin Qasim, Shah Faisal Colony, Daresh Colony, Landhi and other areas are expected to face a water shortage.

The KWSB has advised people to store water and use it carefully.

