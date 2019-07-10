Wednesday, July 10, 2019  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Parts of Karachi to face water shortage tomorrow

2 hours ago
 

In this photograph taken on August 22, 2015, employees fill water tankers at a government hydrant to provide residential areas in Karachi. — AFP

Various in Karachi are expected to face a water shortage tomorrow (Thursday) as power supply to the Gharo pumping station will be suspended from 9am to 4pm.

According to the KWSB, power supply will remain suspended due to maintenance work by K-Electric.

Malir, Bin Qasim, Shah Faisal Colony, Daresh Colony, Landhi and other areas are expected to face a water shortage.

The KWSB has advised people to store water and use it carefully.

Karachi water
 
RELATED STORIES
 

