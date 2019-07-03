Wednesday, July 3, 2019  | 29 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Park Lane case: NAB approves another reference against Zardari

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

The National Accountability Bureau’s executive board approved on Wednesday a corruption reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others for causing a loss of Rs3.77 billion to the national exchequer.

Zardari and the other accused face charges of corruption through fake bank accounts and embezzlement for Park Lane Private Limited and Parthenon (Pvt) Limited.

In a meeting on Wednesday, presided over by NAB chairperson Javed Iqbal, the executive board reviewed the investigation and inquiries initiated against Zardari.

Zardari is already in NAB’s custody for his alleged involvement in fake accounts and Park Lane cases.

The Park Lane Estate company is a Karachi-based real estate firm. The anti-graft watchdog had initiated an inquiry against Zardari and his son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on charges that they illegally transferred forest land to the firm in collusion with some government officials. Bilawal was given a clean chit in the case on June 12.

The money laundering case, on the other hand, refers to the embezzlement of Rs4.4 billion. NAB has accused Zardari and his sister, MPA Faryal Talpur, of owning shares of the Zardari Group, a company that received some of the embezzled funds.

TOPICS:
NAB PARK LANE Zardari
 
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
Second solar eclipse of 2019 to begin July 2
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
96 tourists rescued after cable cars derail in Murree
