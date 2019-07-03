Park Lane case: NAB approves another reference against Zardari

The National Accountability Bureau’s executive board approved on Wednesday a corruption reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others for causing a loss of Rs3.77 billion to the national exchequer.

Zardari and the other accused face charges of corruption through fake bank accounts and embezzlement for Park Lane Private Limited and Parthenon (Pvt) Limited.

In a meeting on Wednesday, presided over by NAB chairperson Javed Iqbal, the executive board reviewed the investigation and inquiries initiated against Zardari.

Zardari is already in NAB’s custody for his alleged involvement in fake accounts and Park Lane cases.

The Park Lane Estate company is a Karachi-based real estate firm. The anti-graft watchdog had initiated an inquiry against Zardari and his son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on charges that they illegally transferred forest land to the firm in collusion with some government officials. Bilawal was given a clean chit in the case on June 12.

The money laundering case, on the other hand, refers to the embezzlement of Rs4.4 billion. NAB has accused Zardari and his sister, MPA Faryal Talpur, of owning shares of the Zardari Group, a company that received some of the embezzled funds.

