Sunday, July 28, 2019  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Paper factory catches fire in Lahore’s Shadbagh

1 hour ago
 
No casualties have been reported



A paper factory caught fire in Lahore's Shadbagh Sunday morning. 

The blaze was extinguished after an hour and a half of efforts. Three fire brigade vehicles were called to the scene to battle the fire.

The factory, which is located on Aamir Road, was damaged during the blaze. Goods and machinery worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were lost.

Rescue officials aren’t sure what caused the fire yet. No casualties have been reported.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
Fire Lahore
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
&
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafari Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafari Supari arrested
Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Prime Minister Imran Khan's US visit in pictures
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s US visit in pictures
Melania shares pictures with PM Khan, President Trump on Twitter
Melania shares pictures with PM Khan, President Trump on Twitter
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.