Sunday, July 28, 2019
Paper factory catches fire in Lahore's Shadbagh
Samaa Digital
1 hour ago
No casualties have been reported
A paper factory caught fire in Lahore's Shadbagh Sunday morning.
The blaze was extinguished after an hour and a half of efforts. Three fire brigade vehicles were called to the scene to battle the fire.
The factory, which is located on Aamir Road, was damaged during the blaze. Goods and machinery worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were lost.
Rescue officials aren’t sure what caused the fire yet. No casualties have been reported.
Fire
Lahore
