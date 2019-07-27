Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days

Canada has made it easier for Pakistanis to get student visas for its country.

It has included Pakistan in the Student Direct Stream programme, which streamlines visa applications for students.

The programme was begun for India, China, the Philippines and Vietnam last year. Under the SDS policy, it will take 20 days for visas to be processed after complete applications and biometrics are submitted.

Pakistani High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarrar praised the Canadian government for the decision.

