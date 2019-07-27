Saturday, July 27, 2019  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Education

Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days

46 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Canada has made it easier for Pakistanis to get student visas for its country. 

It has included Pakistan in the Student Direct Stream programme, which streamlines visa applications for students.

The programme was begun for India, China, the Philippines and Vietnam last year. Under the SDS policy, it will take 20 days for visas to be processed after complete applications and biometrics are submitted.

Pakistani High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarrar  praised the Canadian government for the decision.

