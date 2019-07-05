Friday, July 5, 2019  | 2 Zulkaedah, 1440 | BETA
Pakistani cleaner in Dubai honoured for returning 15kg gold bag

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Khaleej Times

Taher Ali Maqbool, a cleaner working in Dubai, has made Pakistan proud by getting honoured for returning a bag containing 15 kilogrammes of gold.

The gold he found was worth Dh7 million.

“Honesty is the biggest wealth,” Maqbool told Khaleej Times, a day after Mattar Al Tayer, the director-general and chairperson of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority honored him.

“You cannot buy honesty even with one crore rupees,” the 27-year-old remarked, adding that wealth is not permanent.

Related: Kashmir’s living ‘saint’ who heals people’s eyes

He did know the bag contained gold and informed the security guard and returned the bag without thinking twice earlier this month.

“I had no clue the bag contained gold. I thought it would be tools or something when I spotted it in a corner.”

Maqbool was on night duty when he found the bag at the parking in Al Sabkha area. The bag has not been claimed by anyone yet.

His family congratulated him after he posted about the incident on Facebook. “When I told my father, he said I did the right thing and congratulated me. That meant a lot to me.”

Maqbool has been working for the company since 2013.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Dubai. Pakistani, honesty, honoured, gold, 15kg gold
 
