HOME > LifeandStyle

Pakistani actor Zaheen Tahira passes away

3 hours ago
 

Pakistani drama actor Zaheen Tahira passed away early Tuesday morning.

The Khuda Ki Basti actor died of a heart attack, her nephew Mohammed Ali confirmed.

Ali said she was dealing with health issues for the last 12 to 13 days. She was on the ventilator after suffering a heart attack last month.

She had worked in a number of dramas, such as Aroosa, Dastak, Kaali Ankhein, Kahanian, Des Pardes, Waqt ka Asman, Maasi aur Malka, Rastay Dil Ke, Kesi Hain Dooriyan, Shama, Dil Dia Dehleez, Chandni Raatein, Aina, Tujh Par Qurban.

Related: Actor Zaheen Tahira shifted to CCU after cardiac arrest scare

The veteran actor was called Tahira Aapa by her loved ones in the industry.

Her last drama was Baban Khala Ki Betian, which premiered in June 2018.

In 2013, she was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her contribution to the television industry.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Death Zaheen Tahira
 
