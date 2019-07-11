Pakistan won’t speculate on Kulbhushan Jadhav case: FO

The Foreign Office said on Thursday that Pakistan was a responsible member of the international community and it would not speculate on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case being heard by the International Court of Justice.

Jadhav, a commander of the Indian Navy associated with Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing, was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan on the allegations of espionage and terrorism.

He was subsequently sentenced to death by a military court after he confessed to his involvement in terrorist plots.

India, however, claimed that Jadhav is not a spy and challenged his death sentence. The ICJ ordered Pakistan in 2017 to stay the execution of Jadhav, pending hearings on the broader Indian case that took place earlier this year in The Hague.

“As you are aware the ICJ will announce its verdict in the case of Commander Jadhav on 17 July 2019,” said FO spokesman Mohammad Faisal, during the weekly press briefing.

“Commander Jadhav is a serving Indian naval officer involved in espionage, subversive and terrorist activities against Pakistan,” he said. “He (Jadhav) is the overt face of Indian state terrorism against Pakistan. His terrorist activities have resulted in loss of many innocent lives and damage to property.”

Pakistan welcomes OHCHR report on IoK

He said that Pakistan welcomes the second report of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The report calls for fully respecting the right to self-determination of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir as protected under international law.

“While we appreciate the report’s efforts to document the human rights violations in IoK, we would like to reiterate that there is simply no parallel between the horrendous human rights situation in India-occupied Kashmir and the prevailing environment in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan,” the FO spokesman said.

“Unlike IoK, which is the most militarized zone in the world, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan remain open to foreign visitors,” he said.

PM’s visit to US

He also informed about the details of the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States. PM Khan will be visiting the US from July 21 to 23, on the invitation of President Donald Trump.

This would be the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since both leaders assumed their respective offices.

During the visit, Faisal said, PM Khan and President Trump would have a wide-ranging interaction at the White House on July 22, covering bilateral and regional matters. The premier will also be meeting prominent members of the US Congress, corporate leaders and opinion makers, as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora, he said.

During his various engagements in Washington, the prime minister will outline his vision of “Naya Pakistan” and underscore the importance Pakistan attaches to a broader and multi-faceted relationship with the United States.

In the regional context, the spokesman said, Khan will underscore Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability, and the importance of constructive engagement to promote a political solution in Afghanistan.

“He will also highlight Pakistan’s policy of ‘peaceful neighbourhood’ aimed at resolving disputes through dialogue and promoting the vision of peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia and beyond,” he said.

“The prime minister’s visit will help renew and reinvigorate long-standing ties between Pakistan and the United States. It will contribute towards building a broad-based, long-term and enduring partnership between the two countries on the basis of mutual interest and mutual benefit.”

Reports about PM’s Russia visit ‘speculative’

Asked about reports of PM Khan’s visit to Russia, Faisal said the media reports about the visit were “speculative”.

“The two sides remain engaged at the highest level. Details will be shared at the appropriate time,” he said.

Pakistan-India meeting on Kartarpur corridor

Regarding the Kartarpur corridor, the FO spokesman said a meeting between Pakistan and India is scheduled to take place on July 14. “Indian delegation will come to Pakistan for the meeting at Wagah. This is the second meeting to discuss the draft Agreement between Pakistan and India, on Kartarpur Corridor.”

As announced by the prime minister, he said, Pakistan is committed to operationalising the Kartarpur corridor in November this year.

“Work proceeds expeditiously on the Pakistan side with more than 70% of the Gurdwara complex, border terminal and the road, being completed,” Faisal said, adding that there were reports that work is ongoing on the Indian side.

He said the details of the agreement would be shared when it concludes.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.