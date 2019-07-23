Pakistan, US are on ‘same page’ on Afghanistan issue: PM

Pakistan and the United States are on the “same page” with regard to finding a solution to 18-year-old war in Afghanistan, the Pakistan prime minister Tuesday.

PM Khan was in the United States on an official three-day trip. He had been invited to Washington DC by US President Donald Trump. During his trip, he addressed the Pakistani community and met with President Trump, as well as the acting IMF head.

“The US is a super power. You have to have a good relationship with the US whether you like it or not,” said Khan, while addressing the attendees at the US Institute of Peace.

He said he was “inundated” with suggestions prior to his meeting with President Donald Trump.

“We loved the meeting with the president yesterday,” the premier said. “We decided how we will now have a close relationship with the US and how we will not have a communication gap.”

He also explained how the two allies in the war on terror have had “mistrust” between them in the past and how Pakistan was accused of playing a “double game”.

“We lost 70000 people and suffered $100 billion losses, and yet there was mistrust,” Khan said. “There was a point when we worried about our survival because of the war. But at the same time, the US thought we were playing a double game.”

He said it was the “worst phase” in the US-Pakistan relations. The prime minister said he has tried to explain on several occasions in the past that there was no military solution to the Afghanistan issue.

“Fortunately, everyone knows now, people understand,” Khan said. “Why I think we have the best relationship with the US now, because we are all on the same page.

“Pakistani state, our forces and the US are all on the same page,” he said, adding that peace could only be restored in Afghanistan through a political solution.

Responding to a question, Khan said he would now meet the Taliban and encourage them to hold talks with the Afghan government.

No ambitions for strategic depth

The prime minister said his government had no ambitions for achieving strategic depth in Afghanistan as the country had done enough damage to itself in trying to achieve it.

“Today there is no concept of strategic depth in Pakistan because we feel that we have done a lot of damage to our country to achieve strategic depth in Afghanistan,” he said.

Kashmir conflict

The prime minister also said that Pakistan seeks good relations with all its neighbors.

“We must have good relationship with all our neighbours,” he said. “We need stability for which we need peace. And for peace, we need good relations with neighbors.”

Commenting on Pakistan’s relations with India, he said the relationship could not progress in the right direction because of the Kashmir conflict.

Khan said the biggest problem of both Pakistan and India was poverty and it could not be addressed until the two countries start trading with each other.

Political ‘mafia’

Speaking of his efforts to put the national economy back on track, Khan also mentioned a “political mafia” causing instability in the country.

He said he was not fighting political parties, but a mafia in Pakistan. “The Supreme Court called the ruling party a Sicilian Mafia. The two ruling families had been in power for past 30 years.”

The prime minister said his party won the 2018 elections in the country because it mobilized the people, particularly the youth of Pakistan.

“Young people rallied behind us. We won despite their (opposition’s) penetration in the media and bureaucracy,” he said.

Khan said while his government faced problems with regard to fixing the economy, the entire opposition was trying to destabilize the country.

Media’s accountability

He stressed the need for accountability of the media, maintaining that the government could not have new organizations “protecting the criminals”.

“Media should also be held accountable. We can’t have media protecting the criminals,” the prime minister said.

He also said that in his opinion, Pakistani media was freer than the British media.

