Monday, July 1, 2019  | 27 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Economy

Pakistan to start getting Saudi oil supplies from July

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan will be receiving oil supplies on deferred payments from Saudi Arabia at the start of the month of July 2019, the Saudi embassy in Islamabad said on Monday.

In October 2018, Saudi Arabia announced $3 billion financial assistance for Pakistan to help support its balance of payments. The Saudi economic support package also included oil imports on deferred payments facility.

The agreements between the two countries had reached a total amount of $20 billion.

“Pakistan will start receiving monthly oil supplies worth $275 million from Saudi Arabia with effect of July 1, 2019,” the Saudi embassy said in a statement.

“These supplies will continue over the next three years, with a total value of $9.9 billion.”

The package expressed the keenness of the Saudi leadership to help Pakistan’s economy achieve financial stability and its government to overcome the economic challenges, the statement read.

It added that the Saudi financial assistance also emphasized the depth of relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples.

 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
oil supplies Pakistan Saudi Arabia
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Online tax profiling: how does it affect you?
Online tax profiling: how does it affect you?
Watch: Intoxicated Karachi law enforcer fires aerial shots
Watch: Intoxicated Karachi law enforcer fires aerial shots
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
96 tourists rescued after cable cars derail in Murree
96 tourists rescued after cable cars derail in Murree
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.