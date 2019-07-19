Pakistan to grant consular access to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan will grant consular access to Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav in accordance with its laws, its Foreign Office announced Thursday.

Jadhav, a commander of the Indian Navy associated with Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing, was arrested from Balochistan in March 2016 on the allegations of espionage and terrorism. He was subsequently sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court after he confessed to his involvement in terrorist plots.

India, however, claimed that Jadhav was not a spy and challenged his sentencing in the International Court of Justice.

The ICJ ordered Pakistan on Wednesday to review the death sentence handed to Jadhav, by the “means of its own choosing”. The court also ruled that Pakistan should provide Indian consular officers access to Jadhav and inform him of his rights under the Vienna Convention.

“Pursuant to the decision of the ICJ, Commander Kulbushan Jadhav has been informed of his rights under Article 36, Paragraph 1(b) of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations,” the Foreign Office of Pakistan said in a statement.

“As a responsible state, Pakistan will grant consular access to Commander Kulbushan Jadhav according to Pakistani laws.”

However, the modalities for granting consular access to Jadhav were being worked out, according to the statement.

