Wednesday, July 10, 2019  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan Post commemorates launch of country’s two remote sensing satellites

2 hours ago
 

The Pakistan Post has issued a special postage stamp commemorating the successful launch of Pakistan’s two remote sensing satellites, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission said on Wednesday.

In July 2018, Pakistan’s national space agency Suparco launched two remote sensing satellites, Pakistan Remote Sensing Satellite-1 (PRSS-1) and Pakistan Technology Evaluation Satellite-1 (PakTES-1A), into orbit using a Chinese launch vehicle.

The PRSS-1 was tailored to meet Pakistan’s need for high resolution imagery for socio- economic development, environmental protection, disaster monitoring and management.

Related: Pakistan sends two satellites into space using Chinese rocket

On the other hand, the PakTES-1A is an indigenous satellite equipped with optical payload. Its main objective was to develop indigenous capability in the design and manufacture of various types of satellites.

The Pakistan Post issued the postage stamp on Tuesday to mark first anniversary of the successful launch of the two satellites.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Pakistan Post satellites stamp
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter's phone at Islamabad accountability court
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter’s phone at Islamabad accountability court
Shehbaz, Maryam present 'solid proof' of Nawaz's innocence
Shehbaz, Maryam present ‘solid proof’ of Nawaz’s innocence
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after 'successful' surgery
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after ‘successful’ surgery
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.