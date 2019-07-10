Pakistan Post commemorates launch of country’s two remote sensing satellites

The Pakistan Post has issued a special postage stamp commemorating the successful launch of Pakistan’s two remote sensing satellites, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission said on Wednesday.

In July 2018, Pakistan’s national space agency Suparco launched two remote sensing satellites, Pakistan Remote Sensing Satellite-1 (PRSS-1) and Pakistan Technology Evaluation Satellite-1 (PakTES-1A), into orbit using a Chinese launch vehicle.

The PRSS-1 was tailored to meet Pakistan’s need for high resolution imagery for socio- economic development, environmental protection, disaster monitoring and management.

Related: Pakistan sends two satellites into space using Chinese rocket

On the other hand, the PakTES-1A is an indigenous satellite equipped with optical payload. Its main objective was to develop indigenous capability in the design and manufacture of various types of satellites.

The Pakistan Post issued the postage stamp on Tuesday to mark first anniversary of the successful launch of the two satellites.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.