Friday, July 12, 2019  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Pakistan Navy seizes Rs300m worth of drugs

1 hour ago
 

The Pakistan Navy seized more than Rs300 million worth of drugs during an operation near Karachi’s Mubarak Village on Friday.

According to the Pakistan Navy spokesperson, 625kg of hashish and 4kg of heroin were recovered during the operation that was conducted based on an intelligence tip-off.

The spokesperson added that the operation was conducted with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), constant surveillance and precise intelligence.

The recovered drugs are now in possession of the ANF for further investigation.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
drugs Karachi pakistan navy
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter's phone at Islamabad accountability court
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter’s phone at Islamabad accountability court
Shehbaz, Maryam present 'solid proof' of Nawaz's innocence
Shehbaz, Maryam present ‘solid proof’ of Nawaz’s innocence
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after 'successful' surgery
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after ‘successful’ surgery
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.