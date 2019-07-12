Pakistan Navy seizes Rs300m worth of drugs

The Pakistan Navy seized more than Rs300 million worth of drugs during an operation near Karachi’s Mubarak Village on Friday.

According to the Pakistan Navy spokesperson, 625kg of hashish and 4kg of heroin were recovered during the operation that was conducted based on an intelligence tip-off.

The spokesperson added that the operation was conducted with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), constant surveillance and precise intelligence.

The recovered drugs are now in possession of the ANF for further investigation.

