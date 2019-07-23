Tuesday, July 23, 2019  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
‘Pakistan men have to take permission before second marriage’

9 mins ago
 

Pakistani men are required under the law to take the permission of their first wife before getting married again, a lawyer told the Peshawar High Court during a hearing on Tuesday. 

A woman had approached the court and said that her husband has married another woman without seeking her permission.

Justice Ikramullah Khan asked that which book says that a man has to take the permission of his wife. The lawyer told him that the new law states that a man cannot get married without permission.

Related: Lahore man gets 11 months in jail for second marriage

Section 6(5) of the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance, 1961 states that a man is required to submit written permission from his first wife if he wishes to marry another woman. If a man is found guilty of violating the law, then he may be imprisoned for a year.

The court then ordered the woman’s husband to submit his reply in the case and adjourned the hearing.

 

On July 15, a Lahore court sentenced a man to 11 months in prison for getting married for the second time without the permission of his first wife. A fine of Rs250,000 has been imposed on him too. The court said that his prison sentence will be extending by four months if he fails to submit the said amount.

