Pakistan has been mortgaged to the IMF, says Bilawal

Pakistan has been mortgaged to the IMF, said PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at a Saturday night rally in DI Khan.

He said the people of Pakistan are suffering due to inflation and high prices but the PTI doesn’t care.

He also accused the government of trying to interfere with the elections in the former tribal areas. To unveil this selected government, we will have to come out onto the streets, he said.

In cricket an umpire’s finger is supreme but in a democracy, it is the people’s choice that is above all, said Bilawal.

He said that every promise and every chant by PM Imran Khan has proven false.

The PPP chief said he is here for the rights of the people. We will continue protecting this land, no matter what sacrifices we have to make, he vowed.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.