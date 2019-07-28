Pakistan Embassy in Kabul to resume consular services from Monday

Pakistan Embassy in Kabul will resume consular services from Monday after the Afghan ministry of foreign affairs assured it of complete security.

The embassy earlier restricted visa issuance to Afghan nationals over harassment by a thuggish group outside its premises, the Radio Pakistan reported quoting an embassy spokesperson.

The group would demand bribe from people to grant them access to consular section.

The announcement pertaining to resumption of operations was made after a meeting between Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Zahid Nasrullah Khan and Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Idrees Zaman.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan assured that the gang operating outside the [Pakistani] Embassy will be immediately busted,” the Pakistani embassy said in a statement.

“Full inquiry will be conducted and necessary measures will be put in place to prevent such criminals from operating near and about the embassy premises.”

The statement said that following the meeting and assurances, the embassy would resume full consular services from Monday, July 29.

The embassy reiterated that it did not charge any fee for visit visa and all visa applicants were served on first come first serve basis.

