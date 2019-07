Pak Suzuki has increased the prices of its Vitara SUV and Alto car variants, it announced Wednesday.

The prices of Alto VX, VXR and VXL/AGS variants were increased by Rs136,000, Rs137,000 and Rs138,000, respectively. The price of Vitara GLX went up by Rs695,000.

The car manufacturer said that the new prices will be effective from August 1.

