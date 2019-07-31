Osama bin Laden’s son and heir Hamza is dead: reports

Hamza bin Laden, the son and rumoured heir to al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, is dead, according to intelligence reportedly obtained by the United States.

Hamza has been dubbed the ‘Crown Prince of Jihad’ with a $1m reward offered for his capture.

NBC News, citing three US officials, reported the death Wednesday. The officials wouldn’t confirm how or where he died or if the US government played any role in his death.

The State Department described Hamza as “an emerging al Qaeda leader” who “has threatened attacks against the United States and allies.” His last known public statement was released by the terror group in 2018, threatening Saudi Arabia and calling for the people of the Arabian Peninsula to revolt.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, according to the NBC article.

