Opposition’s no-confidence motion against Sanjrani will fail: Tareen

Jahangir Tareen, a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is confident that the opposition parties' no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will meet failure.
“A team of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been given a task,” Tareen told reporters in Multan on Monday. “I assure you that we will be successful,” he said.
The PTI leader, who had been disqualified from holding any public office by the Supreme Court in December 2017 for being ‘dishonest’, said that the opposition parties decided to remove Sadiq Sanjrani because they can’t do anything else.
“Some of our PML-N and PPP senators also think that Sadiq Sanjrani is playing a positive role,” the PTI leader said.