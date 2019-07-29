Monday, July 29, 2019  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Opposition’s no-confidence motion against Sanjrani will fail: Tareen

45 mins ago
 
Says opposition's movement is meaningless



Jahangir Tareen, a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is confident that the opposition parties' no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will meet failure.

“A team of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been given a task,” Tareen told reporters in Multan on Monday. “I assure you that we will be successful,” he said.

The PTI leader, who had been disqualified from holding any public office by the Supreme Court in December 2017 for being ‘dishonest’, said that the opposition parties decided to remove Sadiq Sanjrani because they can’t do anything else.

“Some of our PML-N and PPP senators also think that Sadiq Sanjrani is playing a positive role,” the PTI leader said.

Related: Opposition parties observe Black Day one year after 2018 elections

“The movement is meaningless,” Tareen said, referring to the opposition parties’ ongoing protest drive against the government.

The opposition parties had observed a Black Day on July 25 to mark one year since the 2018 general elections that saw the PTI take over the reins of the country.

In a public rally on July 29, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced that he will march in Islamabad in October if the government doesn’t resign by August.

