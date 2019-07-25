Opposition parties observe Black Day as government completes one year

The opposition parties observed a Black Day on Thursday marking one year since the 2018 general election that saw the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf take over the reins of the country.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl and other opposition parties have been holding rallies in different cities.

The rallies are being held in Peshawar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar, Karachi, Quetta and several other cities.

The joint opposition seems to have mobilized a large number of people, who have been participating in the public gatherings.

Leaders of the opposition parties will also addressing these public gatherings shortly.

