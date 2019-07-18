Thursday, July 18, 2019  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Politics

Opposition leaders bemoan ‘biased accountability’ after Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrest

3 hours ago
 

Leaders of opposition parties condemned on Thursday the arrest of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, whom the National Accountability Bureau took into custody for his lack of cooperation in the LNG corruption case.

The former premier has been accused of granting a Rs220 billion tender for the construction of an LNG terminal to a company, in which he was a shareholder himself. Abbasi granted the tender during his tenure as federal minister of petroleum.

Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded immediate release of the former prime minister.

In his statement, the PPP co-chairman condemned the arrest of ex-prime minister and termed it a “revengeful act” against political opponents. He said the government wanted to hide its failures through the arrest of its political opponents.

“The biased accountability of opposition by the selected government is unacceptable,” Bilawal said. He further said the opposition parties would go ahead with their plan to protest the government’s attacks on the country’s economy.

In his reaction to Abbasi’s arrest, Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that NAB was continuously being used as an institution against the opposition.

Fazl said so while holding a press conference in Peshawar. He said if the institutions would be used to fulfill the “agenda of the West”, then this would be in the interest of someone else, not the country.

The JUI-F chief said Abbasi’s arrest was not a new thing as the opposition parties were being pressurized on the pretext of a “one-sided accountability”.

TOPICS:
biased accountability opposition shahid khaqan abbasi
 
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad's Wadi Neelum
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Imran Khan announces new ordinance for easy financing of houses
Karachi gets new online taxi service
