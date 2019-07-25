‘Opposition couldn’t even gather 2,000 people despite favourable Peshawar weather’

The law is equal for all people, says KP Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai.

He thinks the class categories in jails should be removed. “How can we put someone who has looted public money in an A-class jail?” he asked.

The government official was speaking to the media on Thursday.

Yousafzai said those who have looted taxpayers’ money will be held accountable. “When the same people are treated like the rest of the prisoners, they will return the money the public’s money,” he said.

Related: Shaukat Yousafzai looks ‘purrfect’ in official PTI KP Facebook livestream

Taking a dig at the opposition’s gatherings across the country to mark the one-year anniversary of the 2018 general elections, he said they were not able to get even 2,000 people together in Peshawar despite the favourable weather.

The opposition staged rallies across the country on Thursday to observe Youm-e-Siah (Black Day).

Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam – Fazl and Qaumi Watan Party held rallies all over Pakistan.

Related: Selection for Pakistan’s space mission to start in Feb 2020

Making a reference to the opposition leaders’ speeches at the rallies criticising the incumbent government and its policies, Yousafzai said the same people were the one who were actually responsible for the problems they were “crying” about.

Friendly countries helped Pakistan in times of need, he said, adding that the prime ministers efforts are to bring in investment into the country instead of increasing the debt.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.