Only the Centre can act against K-Electric: Saeed Ghani

Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has said that K-Electric is incompetent but initiating an investigation against it is the federal government’s job.

The Centre should take legal action against K-Electric for the lives lost in Karachi, he told the media during a press conference on Wednesday. So far 19 people have been killed in Karachi in three days after a two-day spell of rain. All of them were electrocuted to death.

If action is not taken against K-electric, then we need an explanation, said Ghani.

He said Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar came to them three days ago to say the city’s storm water drains must be cleared. The Sindh government cleaned them up and gave the KMC Rs500 million, he claimed.

I went to five districts and I haven’t encountered a single area where I couldn’t cross through, said the minister. He acknowledged that the EBM Causeway is closed but that is because of the rain and we can’t stop that, he said.

He added that the World Bank gave Rs100 billion for the improvement of the KWSB’s infrastructure.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Saeed Ghani, K-Electric, karachi, karachi rain, rain, local government minister, water board, karachi deaths
 
