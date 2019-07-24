Wednesday, July 24, 2019 | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
One person injured in firing at Lahore court
Jahangir Akram Khan
6 hours ago
Victim had come to the court for a hearing
A man was injured in a firing incident at the Lahore district court Wednesday afternoon.
The victim had come to the court for a case hearing.
