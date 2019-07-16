One labourer rescued from Balochistan coal mine

One labourer was rescued Tuesday morning after being trapped in a mine in Balochistan’s Degari. As many as nine miners continue to be trapped.

The body one other labourer was retrieved too after 41 hours.

The injured labourer has been shifted to Civil Hospital, Quetta.

At least 11 miners were trapped more than a kilometre underground after a fire started by an electrical short circuit in a coal mine in Balochistan’s Degari area, officials said Monday. Rescue efforts were hampered by the fire spreading poisonous carbon monoxide gas inside the mine, some 35 kilometres east of Quetta.

Abdullah Shahwani, a top official for the industry in the province, said 11 miners were working Sunday around 4,000 feet (1,200 metres) underground when the accident happened.

Eleven labourers were trapped more than a kilometre underground after a fire started by an electrical short circuit in a coal mine in Balochistan’s Degari on Sunday.

Mines chief inspector said an operation to rescue nine other labourers is under way.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has instructed the Mines And Mineral Development Department and Provincial Disaster Management Authority to assist the rescue efforts.

